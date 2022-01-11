PHOTO
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced the new closure timings of the Floating Bridge.
Starting January 15, the timings are:
>> Weekdays: Monday to Friday, 10pm to 6am (usual timings)
>> Weekends: Saturday at 10pm till Monday at 6am.
The new timings are in line with the UAE’s adoption of the new workweek. Friday half-day, Saturday and Sunday form the new weekend in the country.
Opened in 2007, this six-lane bridge ferries 6,000 cars every peak hour on two
The bridge closes daily to help ships and marine transit modes navigate through the Dubai Creek.
