MEXICO CITY- Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) will complete its purchase of a controlling interest in a Texas oil refinery in January, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

Mexico's government last week said the U.S. government had approved Pemex's purchase of the stake in the Deer Park refinery from Royal Dutch Shell .

Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular government news conference.

