Voltas, a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist, said its International Operations Business Group has won a new project in Saudi Arabia to provide heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) services for the buildings connected to the Jubail 3B Independent Water project.

Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Indian business conglomerate Tata Group, which has a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints.

The project is part of the Jubail Desalination Plant that produces 1.401 million cu m of water a day. Of this, the share of J3B will be 0.57 million cu m water per day, said Voltas in its statement.

The project has been awarded to its fully-owned subsidiary M/s. Saudi Ensas Engineering Services Company and the project scope involves HVAC works including electrical and control works for the buildings of the Jubail 3B project, it stated.

Jubail is one of the seven water projects that Acciona is undertaking in the KSA. Additionally, two desalination facilities at Jubail and Shuqaiq have already been completed.

Following the project completion, the desalination facilities will be able to supply water to 8.3 million people, or nearly a quarter of the nation’s population.

The plants will use reverse osmosis technology, which is more effective than traditional thermal desalination, use less energy, and have a lower carbon footprint, it stated.

The project, valued at SR19 million ($5.1 million), will be completed within a year, said the Indian HVAC specialist in its statement.

As per the deal, Voltas will be in charge of building the electrical and control works for the building along with providing their energy-efficient HVAC systems.

On the project win, Managing Director & CEO Pradeep Bakshi said "Voltas is delighted to be a part of the IWP project in Jubail. It has served Middle East Asia – predominantly the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia - for over 40 years."

"Today, Voltas is the leading MEP services provider in the region, felicitated with several awards for its quality, capability and safety records," stated Bakshi.

"With this new project, we believe that we will provide vast opportunities for further developments and collaboration for our IOBG division," he added.

