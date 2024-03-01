Villeroy & Boch, a German manufacturer of ceramics, has successfully completed its acquisition of all operating companies of the Ideal Standard Group. Ideal Standard will be integrated as a separate part of the Villeroy & Boch Group now that all necessary approvals by antitrust authorities have been received.

Through the integration Villeroy & Boch will join the ranks of Europe’s largest manufacturers of bathroom products, with around 13,000 employees and a global production and distribution network.

Ideal Standard complements Villeroy & Boch’s business model excellently. The complementary strengths of the two companies in terms of regional presence, sales strategies and product and brand portfolios will increase the Group’s competitiveness.

Unchanged composition

The composition of Villeroy & Boch AG’s Management Board will remain unchanged under CEO Gabi Schupp. Jan Peter Tewes will continue to manage the Ideal Standard business and will report to Gabi Schupp.

“With the acquisition of Ideal Standard, we are systematically pursuing our strategic growth path, expanding our core business and enhancing our international presence. We firmly believe that the two companies will also be a good cultural fit. In addition to our traditional brands, we share common values, including a dedication to quality and service, an appreciation for exemplary design and the constant pursuit of innovation. We would like to welcome our new colleagues and we look forward to shaping our future together,” commented Schupp.

“The acquisition of Ideal Standard represents the biggest transaction of this kind in Villeroy & Boch’s history. The integration will enable us to increase our resilience in a consistently challenging market environment, leverage synergies and establish optimal foundations for future profitable growth,” added Andreas Schmid, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Villeroy & Boch AG.

“We are looking forward to working together as part of the Villeroy & Boch Group. A stronger regional presence, our bundled expertise in private consumer and project business, and our excellently positioned fittings business are just some examples of the vast potential we will realise with our customers, our partners and our employees,” said Tewes.

