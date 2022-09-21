Propaper 2022 is taking place in a growth context for the paper industry in MEA as well as across Asia-Pacific countries.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) paper industry is riding a growth wave buoyed by e-commerce proliferation and exponential demand in the packaging sector across the region, estimated to be a market worth around Dh270 billion.

In a statement, Verifair, organisers of Propaper Dubai 2022 expo, said the UAE packaging market is also poised for significant growth in the next five years to an estimated Dh 21 billion.

“Propaper 2022 is taking place in a growth context for the paper industry in MEA as well as across Asia-Pacific countries with niche segments like corrugated paper board packaging and tissues registering exponential growth, particularly in the post-Covid scenario. The demand for corrugated packaging across end-user verticals such as food, medical products, pharmaceutical, and hygiene products, among others, have been on the rise with consumers taking to e-commerce channels with unprecedented enthusiasm,” said Jeen Joshua, director, Verifair, the Organisers of ProPaper Dubai trade fair.

With a high urbanisation growth of over 86 per cent and increasing disposable income in the UAE, demand for packaged products continues to rise, in turn paving the way for more paper packaging solutions.

“The windfall growth in the paper packaging demand from the Covid continues to be driven by the health and hygiene conscious consumers, particularly in the food and beverage sector. Paper-based eco-friendly sustainable packaging solutions also continue to gain in this context, Joshua said, adding that the corrugated board packaging market in the UAE is anticipated to touch nearly $2 billion by 2025 as per industry reports. — issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com

