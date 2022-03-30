Riyadh – Mubasher: Riyadh Cement Company has recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 211.64 million in 2021, a 3.77% year-on-year (YoY) decline from SAR 219.95 million.

The company posted an annual increase of 13.68% in revenues to SAR 671.06 million in 2021, compared to SAR 590.29 million, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 1.76 last year, versus SAR 1.83 in 2020.

In the first half (H1) of 2021, Riyadh Cement reported a YoY surge of 32% in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 160.38 million, compared to SAR 121.32 million.

