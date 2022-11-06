Abu Dhabi - National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), has signed a purchase order agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Al Gharbia Pipe Company (AGPC) on the sidelines of ADIPEC 2022, the world’s most influential gathering for the energy ecosystem.

The agreement entails the supply of 87 KMs of 34” Submerged Arc Welding Line Pipes for the Lower Zakum Long Term Development Phase-1 (LZ LTDP-1) New Main Gas Line Project, according to a recent press release.

Earlier this year, ADNOC Offshore awarded NPCC the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the LZ LTDP-1 New Main Gas Line Project. Expected to be completed in 2025, the project includes the construction of a new subsea pipeline, the provisions to construct, install, and test a new platform at the super complex, and a new gas receiving facility at Das Island.

Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC, said: “Thanks to our capabilities, expertise, and exceptional workforce, we continue to implement key infrastructure projects and expand our business portfolio in the UAE. We intend to maintain our position as the preferred choice locally by investing in additional infrastructure development and leveraging our revitalized capabilities to meet the needs of our clients.”

Mitsuru Anezaki, CEO of Al Gharbia Pipe Company, stated: “This prestigious project will showcase that local UAE manufacturers can supply welded API line pipes for even the most demanding technical specifications and comply with the high standards set by ADNOC.”

The agreement is in line with the objectives of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology, as well as the efforts of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology's "Make it in the Emirates” campaign, which aims to promote the development of advantages for national products and services, provide opportunities for partners and suppliers in the country, and strengthen local supply chains.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).