Riyadh: Saudi Engines Manufacturing Company (Makeen), a joint venture between Aramco, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and Dussur, signed a Framework License Agreement with Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business unit to manufacture, test, sell and service mtu engines and gensets in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to a press release from Aramco.



The deal marks a milestone for the industrial development of the Kingdom’s rapidly growing marine and off-grid power generation sectors, according to the release.



Makeen’s Chairman Mohammad Al-Shammary said: “This partnership aims to have a ripple effect on the local economy, creating employment opportunities, building technological know-how, substituting heavy reliance on imports, promoting sustainable practices, and creating new opportunities for local supply chain development. This strategic collaboration further supports our contribution toward the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”



President of Mobile and Sustainable Power Solutions at Rolls Royce Power Systems Andreas Goertz stated: “With the investment commitments of our new partner Makeen in localization, both for engine and genset production and service, we see a great opportunity to grow our business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is of utmost importance for us to have a partner in Saudi Arabia that could help the supply of our mtu products to the local marine market while maintaining our high-quality standards and providing first-class service to our customers.”



According to Makeen CEO Abdullah Al-Ghamdi, the partnership with Rolls-Royce’s "aims to deliver state-of-the-art solutions to meet the evolving demands of our valued customers in oil and gas, marine, and other applications, while promoting new technologies. We are building our facilities and training our personnel to meet the high standards of quality expected from Makeen".