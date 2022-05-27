DUBAI - With deals worth over AED25 million signed during the event, Gulf Print and Pack (GPP) 2022 concluded on a high note at the Dubai World Trade Centre this week.

GPP organisers said the decision to move from a four-day show in past editions to a three-day event in 2022 was vindicated with daily attendance increasing by 15 percent, resulting in an impressive 7,535 visitors from over 90 countries to the show, cementing its position as the leading trade show for the commercial and package printing industry in the Middle East and Africa region.

Barry Killengrey, Event Director of Gulf Print & Pack 2022, said, "On the show’s return after a three-year hiatus, we’re delighted to have provided the industry a great platform to do business and jump on a path towards recovery and growth. There’s a lot of optimism that we can carry forward to the next edition of the show."

Sales of machinery and equipment were the biggest contributors to the total, with Canon closing over $2.5 million in sales and Kodak reporting in excess of $1 million.

Other exhibitors that confirmed having made substantial sales during the event included Vinsak and Heidelberg. Ricoh International reported selling 46 units of its ProTM series of printers which it showcased during the event, with expectations of more sales deals being signed immediately after the show. Contracts for print and packaging jobs made up the rest of the deals sealed at the show.

Luis Penades, Channel Programme Director, Kodak commented, "We are very happy about the outcome of our participation in the show. We’ve met a lot of potential customers and received over 200 leads that exceeded our expectations. During the show, we closed contracts in excess of $1 million, with many more deals expected to be signed after the show through our channel partners."