Qatar - Del Monte Foods, a unit of world's leading producers of fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables Fresh Del Monte Produce, said it has completed work on its new facility in Doha, Qatar.

Construction of the building, which has a built-up area of 2,200 sq m, began in October last year and got completed this September. It has been set up as a joint venture with Doha National Food Industries, a fully owned company by Al Watania International Holdings.

The new facility will be able to produce five tons of shredded lettuce and 3 tons of other vegetables per day; 2,400 liters of freshly squeezed juice per day; and the kitchen will produce 500-750 salads, sandwiches, and snacks per hour.

The commissioning of the leaf line was set up within three weeks, which included the equipment becoming operational and all audits being passed.

This facility will help to accommodate the increased demand caused by the expected increase in tourism in the next few months. The typical volume for the region is 15,000 tons per month, which is expected to double during the next few months, it stated.

"It's important for us to be prepared for the increase in demand in the next few months so we can continue the same level of service our customers expect," remarked Chadi Mubarak, Qatar Operations Manager at Del Monte Foods.

"The completion of this new facility will help us accommodate the expected volume and provide our customers and consumers with fresh, healthy options in convenient locations," he added.

Hassan Alkhiyami, COO of AWIHC, said the partnership with Del Monte is part of its long-term growth strategy to work with international brands to produce locally in order to meet the Qatar 2030 vision and Qatar Food Security plans.

"Going forward, Del Monte Foods will use the facility to meet the increasing demand of its new and existing customers in the retail sector as well with its new range of ultra-fresh juices, fresh cut fruits and vegetables, prepared sandwiches, and ready-to-eat salads that are conveniently packed to meet consumers’ needs," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).