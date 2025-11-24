Doha - The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced the resumption of work on packages 4 and 7 of construction and completion of remaining works of the Roads and Infrastructure Project in Al Mashaf South, aiming to develop the road network and infrastructure services in the area.

Engineer Mohammed Al Rumaihi, project engineer in the Drainage Networks Projects Department at Ashghal, stated that the project aims to meet the needs of the growing population in Al Mashaf South and implement extensive improvements within packages 4 and 7, serving a total of 1,986 land plots for citizens.

He added that this will involve developing infrastructure services and implementing integrated road networks to improve traffic flow in the area and provide connectivity to public facilities.

The project also includes elements to enhance traffic safety for residents and visitors, including street lighting systems and poles, road signs, and pedestrian and cycle paths, he said.

Eng. Al Rumaihi added that Package 4 of Al Mashaf South project is in zone 91 in Al Wukair/Al Mashaf and will serve approximately 522 land plots by providing a 23-Km Road network, 696 street lighting poles, and around 2,806 parking spaces, in addition to providing 450 metres of pedestrian and cycle paths. Twenty-one (21) km of sewage networks, 27 km of stormwater drainage networks, and a 13 km treated wastewater network will also be developed.

As for Package 7 of the project, located Northwest of Al Janoub Stadium and West of the Southern part of the Doha Expressway, Eng. Al Rumaihi stated that the package serves 1,464 land plots, and includes a 25-Km Road network, 839 street lighting poles, around 3030 parking spaces, and 2.5 km of pedestrian and cycle paths. This is in addition to developing 24 Km of sewage networks, around 25 km of stormwater drainage networks, and an 8-km treated wastewater network.

Regarding the work currently underway, Eng. Al Rumaihi explained that the site is being prepared, and the existing asphalt layer is being removed in some areas in preparation for infrastructure works. Deep excavation work is also being carried out in other locations to extend the stormwater and sewage network pipes.

It is worth noting that local materials and manufacturers are being relied upon for most of the project’s work, reaching 85 percent of the project’s total materials used.

These materials include elements such as gabbro, lighting poles, signboards, sewer and stormwater drainage pipes, asphalt, prefabricated manholes, as well as concrete and reinforcing steel. This is part of the Public Works Authority’s support for local manufacturers and the Ta’heel initiative launched by the Authority in 2017.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

