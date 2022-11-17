Abu Dhabi-based Borouge, a leading petrochemical company that provides innovative and differentiated polyolefin solutions, has contributed to one of the world’s largest infrastructure projects by providing its materials to build the Jubail-Riyadh water transmission line in Saudi Arabia.

The project, completed by Al Rashed Group, used Borouge’s Borcoa HE3450 materials for steel pipe coatings which are considered to be the best in class in the market due to their unique properties, extensive track record and long-lasting validity, meeting customers’ needs for various industrial projects.

The Jubail-Riyadh twin water transmission pipeline is 824-km long, consisting of two 88" pipes each measuring 412 km in length, and capable of transporting 1.2 million cubic metres of potable water every day.

"Our ‘Made in UAE’ innovative solutions for safe, reliable and durable pipelines are carefully developed using unique proprietary advanced technologies to withstand long operational durations," said Khalfan AlMuhairi, Senior Vice President Regional MEAE, Borouge.

The project consists of three pumping stations and 14 steel water tanks located equally in Riyadh and Jubail cities, and each has a capacity of 170,000 cu m and a total capacity of 2.3 million cu m.

Steel pipelines were used in transporting natural gas, crude oil, petrochemicals and water at high pressure over long distances, stated AlMuhairi.

They are naturally prone to rust, corrosion and abrasion and thus need external and internal coatings to protect them from damage and operate for longer lifespans, he explained.

"Borouge’s Borcoat 3-layer polyethylene (3LPE) steel pipe coating solutions enable steel pipelines to have a long, reliable service life by providing long-term protection against a range of elements including external corrosion, mechanical impact, chemicals in soil, UV degradation during outside storage and extreme design temperatures," he noted.

Borouge’s innovative solutions were also used to coat the steel water pipeline which transfers desalinated water from the Ras Al Khair Integrated Water and Power Plant, located 70 km northeast of Jubail, to the city of Riyadh, he added.

