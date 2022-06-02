Bahrain - Tamkeen has enhanced its co-operation with the Economic Development Board (EDB) to attract direct investment opportunities.

As a part of this, Tamkeen has signed an agreement with Aleastur, which has just started the GCC’s first aluminium grain refinery in Bahrain.

The co-operation aims at enhancing Bahrain’s position as a global centre for advanced and sustainable industries, especially in high-potential sectors like aluminum and manufacturing.

It also comes under a Tamkeen programme in line with the government’s economic recovery plan centred around key pillars which are attracting investments, increasing employment, and boosting the skills of local talent in all economic sectors, with a focus on high potential sectors.

The agreement was signed by Tamkeen chief executive Husain Rajab and Aleastur Group chief executive Sergio Martínez in the presence of other officials.

