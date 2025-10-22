Honeywell today announced the launch of a new production line of its advanced handheld mobile computers – the ScanPal EDA57 and the CT47 – at its facility in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

The move represents another major milestone in Honeywell’s ongoing localisation strategy in the kingdom, supporting Vision 2030 by expanding high-tech manufacturing and enabling faster delivery of critical industrial solutions.

The facility is a cornerstone of Honeywell’s regional operations and part of a growing local manufacturing footprint that also includes Honeywell gas detection solutions.

Equipped for assembly, integration and testing, the facility ensures Honeywell’s latest technologies can be produced and deployed from within the Kingdom, improving operational agility, reducing lead times and enhancing local support capabilities.

The ScanPal EDA57 is a rugged, high-performance handheld computer that is purpose-built for industries such as retail, warehousing and field service.

With robust 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, superior scanning capabilities and a durable design, the EDA57 empowers frontline workers to operate with maximum efficiency both indoors and in the field.

The CT47, part of Honeywell’s Mobility Edge platform, is an ultra-rugged mobile computer designed to meet the evolving needs of today’s supply chain.

Offering enterprise-grade durability, real-time inventory and order tracking and long-term software support, the CT47 helps manufacturers, transportation operations and logistics providers maintain full visibility and control across their operations.

George Bou Mitri, the President, Honeywell Industrial Automation, Middle East, Turkey, Africa, Central Asia, said: "This new production line marks another important milestone in our localization journey. By producing global renowned devices in Dhahran, we’re equipping Saudi-based industries with the tools they need to digitalize operations, boost productivity and drive efficiency – all while creating in-country value and supporting the Kingdom’s industrial ambitions under Vision 2030."

The new production line adds to Honeywell’s long-standing contribution to the Kingdom’s development, he stated.

With nearly half of its Saudi workforce made up of nationals and a strong emphasis on technology transfer and skills development, Honeywell is committed to fostering innovation, upskilling local talent and delivering sustainable industrial growth from within the Kingdom, he added.

