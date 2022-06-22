Bahrain - Tamkeen has announced its support for Amalfi Foods, a Bahrain-based factory specialised in baked goods and confectionery products, for the purpose of establishing a new production line to triple their factory output, and expanding their exports and presence in the region.

This will in turn increase employment from 33 to approximately 70 individuals.

This comes in line with the government-led economic recovery plan and Tamkeen’s strategic direction to incentivise high potential sectors and help boost private sector productivity, export potential and expansion.

This support will help Amalfi Foods establish a new production line that will triple the production of fully made in Bahrain pancakes.

These pancakes then make their way to the shelves of most supermarkets in Bahrain as well as across borders to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

The company currently exports 95 per cent of its production and with this expansion will be able to reach more markets and increase its presence in the region.

It is also planning to increase export activities to cover the Mena region and then potentially export globally.

Tamkeen’s chief executive Husain Rajab emphasised the importance of supporting the manufacturing sector, which includes food manufacturing ventures in Bahrain with the majority of packaged products currently being imported to the kingdom.

“We will continue to support enterprises of all sizes and across all economic sectors, as well as further incentivising those in high potential sectors, including the food manufacturing sector, for its potential to drive economic impact in the kingdom, in alignment with the economic recovery plan,” he added.

“Supporting projects like these will help position Bahrain as a food manufacturing hub that serves local and regional markets, given that these types of innovative local concepts are able to compete on a global level, adhere to the highest levels of quality standards, and showcase the capabilities of the Bahraini market to the world.”

Amalfi Foods managing director Wassim Farhoud said: “We highly appreciate Tamkeen’s support for our growth and expansion plans. It reflects Tamkeen’s commitment to nurturing promising local enterprises, especially in the manufacturing sector in the kingdom, which will help meet the Bahraini market’s needs while also accommodating the increasing regional food manufacturing demand.”

Support for the food factory comes as part of Tamkeen’s implementation of new programmes, which primarily aim to drive greater impact in the national economy.

The authority’s new strategy focuses on creating impact in response to market needs by supporting all sectors, while focusing on incentivising high potential sectors.

Tamkeen’s programmes were developed following a series of consultation sessions with representatives from various sectors and thus respond to the market requirements.

