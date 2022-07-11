Bahrain - United Paper Industries (Bahrain Pack) plans to hike its production capacity by 7,000 tonnes, jack up its revenue 70% and increase its exports by 30% over the next three years, supported by Bahrain’s Labour Fund Tamkeen.

Bahrain Pack, which specialises in the production and manufacturing of packaging supplies, aims to boost up to supply the world's largest consumer goods producers such as Mondelēz and Arla Foods with packaging products.

The backing comes as part of Tamkeen’s strategic direction to support all sectors while focusing on incentivising high potential sectors, enhancing the productivity of the private sector and enabling global export and expansion.

Rising packaging demand

Bahrain Pack was established in 1993 to meet the rising packaging demands in Bahrain and the GCC. Since its establishment, the company was able to cover 70% of the local market’s demand for packaging, in addition to meeting the demands of neighbouring GCC countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and beyond GCC into Jordan.

Tamkeen’s support for this enterprise comes through the Business Growth Programme, and will contribute to the company’s expansion, increasing its production capacity, which will directly impact the development of the fast-moving consumer goods supply chain (FMCG) in the kingdom.

Tamkeen’s Acting Chief Executive, Maha Mofeez emphasised the importance of the manufacturing sector in Bahrain due to its positive impact on the national economy by promoting local production, supporting local industries, and contributing to the creation of high-quality job opportunities for locals.

Great success

She said: “Bahrain Pack has achieved great success and have grown their production and export capabilities significantly. With support from Tamkeen, we will enable them to grow their operations even further, offering greater job and training opportunities for Bahrainis.”

She added: “Tamkeen is committed to supporting all enterprises from different sectors and sizes, while focusing on incentivising high potential sectors due to their role in driving sustainable economic growth in the kingdom, in line with the economic recovery plan."

Ebrahim Mohamed Ali Sainal, Vice Chairman to the Board of Directors of Bahrain Pack, stressed the active role it plays in ensuring the continued growth and expansion of the company, which in turn contributes to strengthening its role as a vital element within the supply chain in the region. This contributes directly to the increase in production and exports which meets the growing demand for local and global companies such as Mondelēs, Arla Foods, Reckitt Benckiser, and Olayan Kimberly Clark.

More employment

He said: “In the coming years, we aim to increase our production capacity even further, which requires additional employment, as a result, we will increase the number of Bahraini employees from 76 to about 90. In addition, we will empower Bahraini talent by appointing them in leadership roles in the company whilst providing the necessary training through utilising Tamkeen’s Human Capital Development Programmes.”

Earlier this year, Tamkeen embarked on a strategic transformation journey that encompassed the entire organisation and resulted in the launch of a line-up of objective-driven support programmes and a transparent and enhanced assessment process.

Tamkeen’s new strategic direction focuses on creating the desired impact in the local economy and meet the growing market needs through supporting all sectors whilst incentivising high potential sectors.

