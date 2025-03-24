Saudi Arabia - SNB Capital, a leading regional financial institution, said it had acted as the sole financial advisor of Mohammed Abdulaziz Al Rajhi & Sons Investment Company (Rajhi Invest) on the divestment of its 40% minority interest in Berain Water Company to Hassana, the investment manager of Saudi Arabia’s General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI).

Berain is a key player in the bottled water sector in Saudi Arabia, offering its products under a well-established multi-brand portfolio.

The company has a fully integrated business model, strategically positioned to leverage its robust manufacturing capabilities, efficient procurement processes, and an extensive logistics and distribution network.

Within three state-of-the-art factories located in Riyadh and Jeddah, along with 24 storage and warehousing facilities across various cities in Saudi Arabia, Berain is well-equipped to meet the growing demand for its products across the Kingdom.

On the transaction, Zaid Ghoul, Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at SNB Capital said “The transaction comes as the Saudi consumer sector continues to present excellent growth opportunities driven by strong demographics and supplemented by significant and growing tourism inflows. Additionally, the bottled water industry benefits from increasing health awareness on the back of Vision 2030 initiatives to reduce consumption of sugary beverages and continuous investments in health infrastructure including fitness and recreational facilities. The transaction aligns Hassana’s long term investment strategy in the consumer sector with Rajhi Invest’s track record of building successful industrial players, and is an excellent partnership platform between the stakeholders”.

