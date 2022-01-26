DUBAI: Two more people have died of injuries suffered during a fire in a refinery in Kuwait's port of Mina Al-Ahmadi, the National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said on Wednesday.

The deaths, which the company revealed on Twitter, take to four the toll in the Jan. 14 fire, with two already reported. Al-Ahmadi is Kuwait's principal port for export of crude, oil and gas products.

