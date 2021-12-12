Kuwait Projects Company Holding (KIPCO) announced on Sunday the appointment of Sheikha Dana Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah as its group CEO effective 1st January 2022, as vice chairman Faisal Hamal Al Ayar wants to retire.

In a statement to Boursa Kuwait, the company said that Al Ayar had asked to be relieved of his duties due to retirement after a 30-year career. Al Ayar joined KIPCO in 1990.

Kuwait Times reported that Sheikha Dana has been a board member of KIPCO since 2020. She is also the founder and chair of the board of trustees of the American University of Kuwait (AUK), chair of the United Education Company, former CEO of Al Futtooh Holding Company, and has board positions with KAMCO Invest, Gulf Insurance and OSN.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

