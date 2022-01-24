JEDDAH: The King Salman Park Foundation on Sunday announced the start of the visitor pavilion’s construction.

The 90,000-square meter public space will include a plant nursery, a multi-use hall, meeting rooms, exhibition areas, restaurants, and cafes.

The main auditorium, which can accommodate up to 230 guests with VIP and tiered seating, can be used for events, entertainment shows, and business meetings. Interactive garden exhibits will introduce the park's natural, cultural, and recreational aspects to visitors, while the pavilion will have a large terrace with 360-degree views of the landscape.

The pavilion's design concept is based on Salmani architecture principles, which honor the beauty of traditional materials and showcase them through modern design and construction. The design maximizes the use of natural light during seasonal fluctuations, with an emphasis on sustainability and the environment.

King Salman Park is distinguished by its location in the Saudi capital, which is connected to several major roads as well as the public transport project, which includes Riyadh's train and bus networks, making it easily accessible to the city's residents and visitors.

British architect David Adjaye designed the pavilion. In 2017, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II and won the Royal Gold Medal for Architecture by RIBA in Sept. 2021.

Contracts worth SR3.847 billion ($1.02 billion) were awarded by the foundation to a group of national companies to start implementing parts of the park project.

In addition to infrastructure and preparation works in the Royal Arts Complex, these contracts include site preparation work and the construction of tunnels and bridges.

It also signed an agreement with the Saudi Electricity Company to set up five power stations to supply the park with energy at a capacity of 580 megawatts.

The park will provide a holistic experience that includes a variety of environmental, cultural, sports, artistic, and entertainment options to improve the city’s quality of life, implementing the goal of Saudi Vision 2030 to create a vibrant and healthy society and raise Riyadh’s global ranking among the world's top liveable cities.