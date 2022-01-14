AMMAN- The Cabinet on Thursday endorsed draft amendments to a law restructuring public institutions and departments for 2022.

The draft amendments follow a Royal Decree to establish the Ministry of Investment in a bid to realise an investment friendly environment and find suitable solutions for challenges and obstacles facing this sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Under the amendments, the tasks and authorities of the Investment Commission will be referred to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Council of Ministers approved the first condition document to secure COVID-19 medication for 8,000 patients as part of an agreement between the Health Ministry and US pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The Cabinet also approved appointing Maher Al Mahrouq, director general of the Association of Banks in Jordan, as member of the board of directors of the Jordan Postal Saving Fund, and Mohammed Raggad as member of the board of directors of the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation.