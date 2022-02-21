TOKYO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to attend a Group of Seven (G7) video conference on Feb. 24 to discuss the crisis in Ukraine, a top government spokesperson said on Monday.

"Japan believes that it is extremely important for the G7, which shares universal values such as liberty, democracy and the rule of law, to unite and lead the international community," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

