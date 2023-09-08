PHOTO
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has told officials he will reshuffle his cabinet on Sept. 13, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; editing by John Stonestreet)
