TOKYO- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that steps taken under former premier Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics" policy of massive monetary and fiscal stimulus were not enough to create a sustainable and inclusive economy.

Under his "new capitalism" policy, Kishida aims to help create a virtuous cycle of economic growth and wealth distribution, he said during a speech at the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda conference.

