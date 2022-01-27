MILAN- Italy's economy grew at a 6.3% rate last year and economic activity is set to slow down to 3.7% this year and to 2.7% in 2023, think-tank REF forecast on Friday.

Easing growth is expected to go hand in hand with rising inflation. After a 1.8% rise last year, inflation rate should double to 3.6% in 2022 before slowing to 1.1% the following year, REF said in a report.

According to the Milan-based think-tank, "this is the first time since long ago" that Italy has emerged from a crisis without a wider gap in terms of per capita income compared to major European countries.

