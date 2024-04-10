France, the euro zone's second-biggest economy, revised its public budget deficit target for this year to 5.1% of economic output from an original target of 4.4%, but still aims to bring it below the EU-mandated 3% of GDP in 2027, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Finance ministry officials said in a briefing the government would aim to cut an extra 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in public spending in 2024, after already announcing 10 billion euros of emergency cuts earlier this year.

(Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by Tassilo Hummel)