BAGHDAD- Iraq is expected to produce 3 million tonnes of wheat this season, the agriculture minister said on Monday.

This season's expected wheat production is lower than last season's, the minister told Reuters, adding that the country had reduced the winter agricultural plan by half.

Iraq is a major Middle East grain importer and needs between 4.5 million and 5 million tonnes of wheat a year to supply its massive food rationing programme.

(Reporting by Moayad Kenany; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Edmund Blair) ((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))