Riyadh -- Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) announced its investment in Growth Catalyst Fund, a private equity fund managed by the CMA-licensed Growth Catalyst Investment Company.



According to a press release issued by the SVC, the fund aims to invest in companies at the growth and expansion stage in Saudi Arabia and across the GCC, providing capital and operational expertise to support sustainable growth, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen market competitiveness.

It focuses on key sectors, including healthcare, education, consumer, defense industries, environment and renewable energy, as well as food and beverage, targeting opportunities with strong growth potential and innovative capabilities.



Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer at SVC Nora Alsarhan stated: “The investment in Growth Catalyst Fund reflects SVC’s continued role in deepening the private equity market in the Kingdom, particularly at the growth stage, which is seeing rising demand from scalable companies. Enabling fund managers to target this segment accelerates the development of national companies capable of competing regionally and globally, in line with the Kingdom’s ongoing economic transformation under Vision 2030.”



SVC, established in 2018, is a subsidiary of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank, which is part of the National Development Fund. The company aims to stimulate and sustain financing for startups and SMEs from pre-seed to pre-IPO stages through investments in funds and direct investments.