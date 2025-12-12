Riyadh - The National Development Fund (NDF) and its affiliated entities signed 45 agreements and memoranda of understanding with prominent local, regional and international partners, with a total value nearing SAR6 billion, at the conclusion of the Development Finance Conference MOMENTUM 2025.

The conference was organized by NDF under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of NDF, and was held from December 9 to 11 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The signing of the new agreements and memoranda of understanding aims to accelerate the pace of investment, empower the private sector and create new opportunities in priority sectors, most notably small and medium enterprises, tourism, culture, human capital, infrastructure and sustainable development.