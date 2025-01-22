DUBAI - Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal's investment company Kingdom Holding (KHC) would be interested in investing in ByteDance's TikTok if Elon Musk or others offered to buy it, CEO Talal Ibrahim al-Maiman told Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday.

The search to find a buyer for the Chinese-owned popular short-video app continues after it went dark and was revived later after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of a ban on it by 75 days.

Trump said on Tuesday he was open to billionaire Musk buying the app if the Tesla CEO wanted to do so.

Al-Maiman, responding to a question by Saudi-owned Al Arabiya if KHC would be interested in TikTok in case Musk offered to buy it, said: "If Musk or others offered, we would have a desire to look into that investment, no doubt."

KHC already holds stakes in Musk's social media platform X and his artificial intelligence startup xAI.

