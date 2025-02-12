Riyadh: Six investment funds jointly plan to inject $695 million to support emerging companies, AI technologies, electronic games, and innovation solutions.

The announcement was made during the fourth edition of the LEAP conference, which is being held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center under the theme ‘Into New Worlds’.

On the first day of the event, Saudi and global tech companies announced investments at a total value of $14.85 billion.

