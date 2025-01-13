Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, has announced a series of promotions in the Bahrain office.

Twenty-one employees were promoted across a variety of grades in the firm, including two to Managing Director, two to Principal, two to Vice President and four promotions to Associate Vice President, underpinning Investcorp’s commitment to hire and nurture homegrown talent.

In the Investcorp Wealth team Ali Zainal and Mohamed Aamer have been promoted to Managing Directors, while Ahmed Abdulrahim and Abdulla AlMannaei have been promoted to Principals. In total, 57.14% of the Managing Directors in the Manama office are from Bahrain.

Investcorp was founded in Bahrain in 1982, and it remains the firm’s headquarters. Today, Investcorp has 14 offices globally across the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, employing 500 people from 50 nationalities. Outside of Bahrain, Investcorp has regional offices in Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Doha, reinforcing its commitment to investing in the region. In Manama, Investcorp's largest regional office, there is a team of 138 people, just under a third of the total workforce.

Executive Chairman Mohammed Alardhi commented: “Our recent promotions are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in Bahrain. We are committed to elevating local talent, driving innovation, enhancing our competitive edge within the market. At Investcorp, we are dedicated to empowering Bahraini talent and providing opportunities for career advancements. Congratulations to all the team on their well-deserved promotions and I look forward to watching them flourish in their new roles.”

Yusef Al Yusef, Global Head of Distribution, commented: “It is brilliant to see so many local team members receiving well deserved promotions in Bahrain. We were founded in Manama 43 years ago with only five people. To see the growth of the company and our team members shows the hard work in Bahrain and across the network. Going into 2025, we look forward to witnessing our teams go from strength to strength in what will be an exciting year for Investcorp.” - TradeArabia News Service

