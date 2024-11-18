Investcorp, a global alternative investment firm, has announced the appointment of Mashaal AlJomaih as its new CEO for Saudi Arabia following the retirement of Yasser Bajsair.

Headquartered in Bahrain, Investcorp is a specialist in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

AlJomaih previously held the role of Managing Director within Investcorp Private Wealth and Deputy CEO of Investcorp Saudi Arabia, based in Riyadh. He joined Investcorp in June 2022, bringing over 20 years of experience in investment banking.

In the last two years, he worked closely with outgoing CEO Bajsair, to help grow Investcorp’s business in the kingdom.

Nahar Houthan, who has been with the firm since 2016, will assume the role of Deputy CEO of Investcorp Saudi Arabia.

Bajsair joined Investcorp in 2010 and has played a pivotal role in growing the firm’s business in Saudi Arabia.

On the new appointment, Yusef Al Yusef, Investcorp’s Global Head of Distribution, said AlJomaih has been instrumental in supporting the growth of its business in Saudi Arabia over the past two years.

"Having worked with him closely, I know he will continue the firm’s expansion in the kingdom with his rich knowledge and understanding of the local market," he stated.

With wide spanning relationships in Saudi and one of the largest alternatives coverage teams, the team has a deep relationship network across both private wealth and institutional investors, including ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices, financial institutions, pension funds, endowments and sovereign wealth funds.

On his new role, AlJomaih said: "I am excited to take on this role. Since joining Investcorp in 2022, we have seen a wealth of opportunities and appetite for investment in the kingdom, seen through our pre-IPO vehicle."

"I look forward to continuing Investcorp’s growth strategy in the region, capitalizing on a dynamic and ambitious market," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

