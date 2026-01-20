GFH Partners, a Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) headquartered investment manager and the global real estate investment arm of GFH Financial Group, has announced that it has successfully completed its co-investment in Cold-Link Logistics - one of the 10 largest privately-held temperature controlled logistics platforms in North America - in consortium with Slate Asset Management, a global investor focused on essential real estate and infrastructure, and funds managed by Hamilton Lane, a leading global private markets investment firm.

A leading cold storage owner-operator, Cold-Link Logistics owns and operates a geographically diversified network of modern, temperature-controlled facilities strategically positioned across key food and logistics corridors across the US.

The platform comprises nine facilities with a combined storage capacity exceeding 78 million cu ft, providing comprehensive freezer, cooler and ambient storage solutions, complemented by value-added services including case picking, blast freezing, labeling, and freight solutions, among others.

With a customer base exceeding 250 across more than 10 food categories, Cold-Link has established long-standing relationships with food producers, distributors, and retailers across the U.S. market. The investment is expected to support the company’s next phase of growth and expansion into additional strategic markets.

The transaction underscores GFH Partners’ conviction in cold storage as a high growth and defensive subsector within its broader logistics investment strategy.

The US cold storage industry continues to benefit from strong structural tailwinds, including population growth, increased consumption of fresh and frozen foods, rapid expansion of e-grocery, and evolving food safety and traceability requirements.

These factors are reinforcing demand for well-located and temperature-controlled logistics assets capable of underpinning resilient food supply chains nationwide.

Nael Mustafa, Chief Executive Officer of GFH Partners, said: "Cold storage represents one of the most compelling segments within the logistics ecosystem today, driven by essential demand dynamics and the need for modern, scalable infrastructure. We are delighted to partner with Slate, Hamilton Lane, and our co-investors to support Cold-Link’s ambitious growth trajectory and to bring long term value to our institutional partners."

Cold-Link’s modern facility portfolio, combined with its customer centric operating model, positions the platform to capture these secular trends and deliver resilient, long term performance across market cycles, he added.

