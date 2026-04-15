Egypt’s gold investment funds recorded total net assets of EGP 9.28bn in March 2026, according to the latest report by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), reflecting growing demand for this investment vehicle amid market uncertainty.

The report showed that the number of investor accounts reached approximately 289,000, highlighting a steadily expanding investor base. Individual investors continue to dominate the segment, accounting for 72% of total accounts, compared to 28% for institutions, underscoring the strong presence of retail participants.

Gender distribution data pointed to a notable imbalance, with men representing 83% of individual investors, while women account for 17%.

By age group, investors between 20 and 30 years old emerged as the most active segment, holding around 39.8% of total accounts. This trend indicates a growing preference among younger investors for alternative and relatively lower-risk investment instruments.

The FRA noted that the number of registered gold investment funds in Egypt reached six by the end of March, signalling gradual but sustained growth in the sector.

These funds offer investors exposure to gold without the need for physical ownership, providing a more accessible and flexible investment option for both individuals and institutions.

Rising interest in gold funds comes amid continued global economic volatility, reinforcing gold’s traditional role as a safe-haven asset. As a result, such funds are increasingly viewed as an effective hedge against market uncertainty.

The regulator expects further expansion in the segment, supported by rising financial awareness, improved accessibility, and sustained demand for diversified investment tools within Egypt’s evolving capital market.

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