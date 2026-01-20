Cairo – KNOT Technologies has raised a $1 million pre-seed round led by A15 to scale its AI-native ticketing and access control infrastructure, according to a press release.

The company will use the funding to expand product development, scale globally, and deepen integrations with partners across the live events ecosystem.

KNOT’s approach centers on an AI layer that authenticates identity, governs distribution, and tracks demand in real time.

The founders say this enables event owners to restrict unauthorized transfers, cut out market leakage, and build a more transparent relationship between organizers and attendees.

Founded in 2025, KNOT has secured over 50 enterprise customers and is now emerging from stealth.

Ahmed Abdalla, Co-Founder and CEO of KNOT, said: “Ticketing has become a financial black hole, with value leaking into unregulated channels and no modern tools to prevent it. Organizers lack visibility and control, and fans are paying the price. That is why we started KNOT, to unlock real economic value and rebuild trust between businesses and their customers.”

“We invested in KNOT because the team is tackling a complex global problem with a genuinely novel approach. Their technology has the potential to reshape how trust and identity work in ticketing, and we believe they are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation,” highlighted Karim Beshara, Founder at A15.

