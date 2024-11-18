Egypt’s investment bank EFG Hermes has launched a $300 million education fund which has acquired schools in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain, from the Bahrain-based investment group GFH.

The fund, Saudi Education Fund (SEF), will capitalise on the growing student population in private schools in the kingdom, which is expected to double under the country’s Vision 2030 agenda.

The Britus education-operated schools have 8,000 enrolled students, but a capacity of 12,000.

SEF will operate alongside EFG’s Egypt Education Platform, launched in 2018, which has a portfolio of 23 schools.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Bindu Rai)

