Dubai remained the number one destination for greenfield foreign direct investment (FDI) projects in the first half of this year, according to a report.

This is the eighth consecutive half-year period since H2 2021, Dubai topped the list published by Financial Times ‘fDi Markets’ database.

Dubai attracted 643 greenfield FDI projects in the first half of 2025 – 478 more than the second-placed city, and the highest number ever recorded for any city globally in a half-year period since fDi Markets began tracking the data in 2003.

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, said that the achievement highlighted Dubai’s futuristic development vision as envisaged by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and its continued success as a preferred global investment destination and global centre for creating new opportunities.

“The strength and resilience of Dubai’s economy continues to inspire confidence among global investors in its ability to reimagine the future and unlock emerging global technological trends and sustainable sectors,” he said.

“Dubai remains committed to providing businesses the most rewarding environment to achieve sustained growth while offering investors abundant incentive to partner in such growth by actively engaging with promising new ideas and sectors that elevate living standards for people in the UAE and across the world.

"This latest distinction aligns perfectly with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and consolidate its position among the top three urban economies in the world. We will continue to strive to further consolidate Dubai's standing as a city of the future, a major hub for the global economy, and an incubator for the best minds and leading companies,” he added.

Dubai’s strategic location and investment ecosystem – built around progressive regulations, world-class infrastructure, digital-first services, and global connectivity – continues to bolster the city’s reputation as a safe, forward‑looking destination for investors. In H1 2025, Dubai advanced to second place globally for total Greenfield FDI capital, up from fourth in H1 2024, and rose to third place globally for jobs created through inward FDI, also an improvement from fourth place last year. Across both these metrics, Dubai retained its position as the number one city in the Middle East.

Further consolidating its status as a preferred base for headquarters of multinational firms, Dubai secured the global No.1 ranking for HQ FDI projects, with project numbers rising 60% from 20 in H1 2024 to 32 in H1 2025.

The city also ranked first globally across clusters including ICT and electronics, creative industries, professional services, life sciences, consumer goods, financial services, industrial equipment, transportation and warehousing, and environmental technology. Reflecting its appeal to future-focused investors, Dubai led in emerging categories such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Financial Technology (FinTech).

According to the Dubai FDI Monitor, published by DET, the emirate attracted AED40.4 billion ($11 billion) in estimated FDI capital in H1 2025, a 62% increase compared to AED24.7 billion ($6.8 billion) in H1 2024. The total number of announced FDI projects surged 28.7% from 847 in H1 2024 to 1,090 in H1 2025. Total estimated jobs created through inward FDI rose by 46.7%, from 26,202 in H1 2024 to 38,433 in H1 2025.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

