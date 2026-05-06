Dubai Investments, a UAE-based multi-asset investment group managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, is participating in Make it in the Emirates 2026 (Miite), underscoring the strength, scale and diversity of its UAE-based industrial manufacturing companies spanning multiple sectors.

Through a collective presence at Miite Dubai Investments is showcasing the breadth of its manufacturing operations across pharmaceutical, glass, aluminium, steel structures, metal fabrication, lighting solutions, insulation and polystyrene reflecting the Group’s long standing role in supporting the UAE’s industrial development agenda.

Dubai Investments said its participation brings together a wide range of established manufacturing subsidiaries, including Globalpharma, Emirates Glass, Emirates Float Glass, Emirates Building Systems, Emirates Extrusion Factory, Gulf Metal Craft, Lite Tech Industries and Emirates Extruded Polystyrene, each operating manufacturing facilities in the UAE and serving distinct yet complementary industrial and commercial markets.

Across architectural and specialised glass manufacturing, Dubai Investments is highlighting capabilities through Emirates Glass and Emirates Float Glass. Emirates Glass is showcasing bullet resistant and fire resistant glass solutions designed for high performance and safety critical building requirements, while Emirates Float Glass is presenting a range of clear, tinted, Vision Cool and coated glass products serving architectural, energy efficient and commercial applications.

In the structural and metals segment, Emirates Building Systems is highlighting its expertise in structural steel solutions supporting industrial, commercial and infrastructure developments, said the statement.

Complementing this, Emirates Extrusion Factory is showcasing aluminium extrusion capabilities catering to architectural, industrial and engineered applications across regional markets, reinforcing Dubai Investments’ integrated offering in core construction materials, it stated.

Dubai Investments’ portfolio also spans essential building and industrial components. Emirates Extruded Polystyrene is presenting its StarFoam extruded polystyrene insulation products, widely used across construction and infrastructure projects.

Lite Tech Industries is showcasing LED lighting solutions designed for commercial, industrial and outdoor use, while Gulf Metal Craft is highlighting its custom metal fabrication and engineered solutions serving specialised industrial and architectural needs.

In the healthcare manufacturing segment, Globalpharma, a pharmaceutical manufacturing subsidiary of Dubai Investments, is participating through a dedicated stand, where it is showcasing a range of generic medicines manufactured in the UAE, reflecting the Group’s role in local pharmaceutical production and healthcare supply.

Collectively, these manufacturing capabilities form an integrated industrial ecosystem that supports demand across construction, infrastructure, healthcare, industrial and specialised manufacturing sectors, both locally and across regional markets.

Dubai Investments’ continued investment in local manufacturing capacity over the decades aligns closely with the objectives of the Miite initiative and serves as an important platform for the group to reaffirm its position as a diversified industrial manufacturer, backed by depth, scale and sectoral breadth.-TradeArabia News Service

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