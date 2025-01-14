Prometoen Tyre Group Egypt, fully owned by China National Tire & Rubber Company Limited, is seeking to establish two new projects in Egypt, as per an official statement.

On January 13th, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the Chinese company’s chairman Wang Jijun discussed China National Tire’s operations in Egypt as well as its plans to further expand in the country over the coming period.

The company is set to expand its business in Egypt and double its current production of heavy-duty tires. This will contribute to meeting the local demand and directing the remaining to export.

Wang noted that the company's investment plan in Egypt will be implemented in two phases, with the first phase involving doubling the production capacity of its existing heavy-duty tire factory.

The second phase includes the establishment of a factory for manufacturing passenger car tires on a 180,000-square-meter land plot adjacent to its existing factory in Al-Amiriya, Alexandria.

China National Tire & Rubber is the largest Chinese company specializing in manufacturing tires for heavy-duty and passenger vehicles.

It is worth highlighting that Prometoen Tyre’s factory in Al-Amiriya spans 300,000 sqm and has an annual production capacity that reached about 1.1 million tires in 2024. The factory exports 70% of its production abroad, providing 2,000 jobs.

