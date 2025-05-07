Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso discussed ways to support cooperation and promote European investments in Egypt, according to a statement.

El-Khatib reviewed the state’s economic plans to improve the investment environment by developing the customs clearance system and boosting the efficiency of customs operations.

He also emphasized the importance of digital transformation in facilitating trade and investment operations, highlighting the government’s efforts to increase Egyptian exports to global markets and enhance the efficiency of supply and production chains.

The minister also indicated that the government is implementing some economic reforms, including fiscal, monetary, and trade policies. These initiatives aim at easing burdens on investors and facilitating licensing procedures through a unified platform that provides e-licensing services to investors.

For her part, Renaud-Basso affirmed the bank's continued support for Egypt in its economic reform plans, hailing the government’s steps to improve the business environment and attract investment.

She also asserted EBRD’s commitment to enhancing cooperation on various infrastructure projects, including digital transformation, sustainable development, and the sectors of health, industry, and energy.

