Bahrain - Arcapita Group Holdings, the global alternative investment firm, and Parkway Venture Capital, a US-based venture capital firm specialising in frontier technologies, announced that the AI portfolio company Figure AI has secured over $1 billion in capital commitments as part of its Series C financing round, reaching a valuation of $39bn.

The round was led by Parkway and included a significant strategic investment from Brookfield Asset Management. Arcapita and Parkway’s portfolio also includes companies such as xAI, OXOS Medical, and SandboxAQ, that are advancing generative AI, medical imaging and quantum computing.

In addition to Brookfield, the Series C round also drew commitments from leading technology investors, including NVIDIA, Salesforce, LG Technology Ventures, Intel Capital, T-Mobile Ventures, and Macquarie Capital.

Parkway and Arcapita’s early backing of Figure AI in its Series A and B rounds underscores their long-term conviction in the company’s vision and positions regional investors at the forefront of the global AI race. By backing Figure AI, Arcapita reaffirms its commitment to bridging regional capital with breakthrough innovation worldwide.

Figure AI, headquartered in California, is a leading robotics company developing autonomous general-purpose humanoid robots designed to perform tasks in commercial and industrial environments.

The company combines advanced artificial intelligence with robotics engineering to address global labour shortages and enhance workplace safety.

The company’s humanoid robots have also attracted interest from major global institutions. As a strategic partner, Brookfield Asset Management will provide access to its alternative asset portfolio, including more than 100,000 residential units. This will help Figure develop the world’s largest and most diverse real-world humanoid pretraining dataset, launch pilot deployments of the humanoid robots across its residential properties, and collaborate with Figure on and help build next-generation data centres and other AI infrastructure.

