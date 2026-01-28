Mubadala Capital, the alternative asset management arm of Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company, is seeking co investment opportunities in private markets through a new $554 million fund.

The Mubadala Capital Co Investment Fund (MCCF I) was upsized from its original $500 million hard cap to meet strong investor demand, the sovereign investor said.

The fund targets direct private equity co investments across financial services, healthcare services, software, media and entertainment, and education.

Its investor base spans North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, with commitments from asset managers, financial institutions, endowments and family offices.

MCCF I sits within the Mubadala Capital Solutions platform, providing institutional investors access to private markets through co-investments and partnerships with asset managers across primary and secondary strategies.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

