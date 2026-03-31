2PointZero Group today announced its investment in the Series G preferred equity financing of Whoop (WHOOP), one of the leading consumer health and wellness technology platforms.

The round was led by Collaborative Fund, with 2PointZero Group participating alongside other investors.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boston, WHOOP has established itself as the platform of choice for health-conscious consumers, athletes, and enterprise wellness programmes worldwide. The WHOOP subscription-based model delivers continuous health monitoring, personalised coaching, and actionable wellness insights to a global membership spanning over 200 countries and territories.

With this investment, 2PointZero Group deepens its presence in consumer-focused industries, adding a high-growth wellness technology platform that strategically complements its existing Wellness vertical. The investment aligns with 2PointZero Group’s strategy of backing transformative businesses with strong brand equity, recurring revenue models, and multiple independent growth levers.

Samia Bouazza, CEO of 2PointZero Group, said, “At 2PointZero, we deploy capital where growth, strong fundamentals, and scalability align. We believe WHOOP has built a defensible moat at the intersection of technology, health, and data and is a category-defining platform with strong unit economics, a deeply engaged community, and a clear path toward scaled profitability.

More broadly, this investment reinforces our conviction in consumer health technology as a long-term growth vertical. The global consumer wearables market is projected to grow at an extraordinary annual pace, reaching close to $300 billion by 2032. This investment reflects our strategy of backing strong founders and management teams to accelerate growth and compound shareholder value over time.”

Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP, commented, “We are proud to partner with 2PointZero Group as WHOOP enters its next phase of global growth. We’ve been building our presence in the UAE since 2017, when we first partnered with Expo 2020 Dubai. Today, the UAE has become one of our strongest international markets. This investment will help accelerate our growth in the UAE and globally as we continue to redefine how people understand and improve their health.”

Most recently, WHOOP launched its new 5.0 and MG wearables in May 2025, earning a place on TIME Magazine’s “Best Inventions of 2025”. The company also partnered with Unilabs to roll out its Advanced Labs programme in the UAE, giving members access to a 65-biomarker blood testing panel nationwide.