The India Pavilion at Expo2020 Dubai has surpassed the one million footfalls landmark, with the number of visitors to the Pavilion standing at 10,07,514 as on February 13.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, who had inaugurated the India Pavilion on October 1 last year said in a tweet message: “A million hearts beating out for our billion dreams! It’s a proud moment as the India Pavilion @EXPO2020Dubai marks a new milestone in footfalls. The New India journey has captivated the world #MillionAtIndiaPavilion.”

Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said: “The India Pavilion has been one of the key attractions at the EXPO2020 Dubai and received great interest from visitors from all over the world. The Expo has given us a great opportunity to showcase India’s prowess in key growth sectors and its vibrant cultural diversity.”

With participation from central ministries, state governments, corporates, cultural organizations, and startups, Expo 2020 Dubai is helping the nation explore new areas of collaboration for Indian entities and position itself as a global economic hub. So far, the India Pavilion has witnessed over 800 B2B, G2B and G2G meetings with investors and various international collaborators.

Presently, the India Pavilion is hosting ‘Andhra Pradesh Week’. The Indian state of Andhra Pradesh is projecting its strong governance, strategic locational advantages, robust infrastructure, thriving industrial and business ecosystem, skilled manpower, and immense potential for growth across key sectors. The state week will also be hosting a plethora of crucial government engagements with industry leaders, business organizations, and one-to-one meetings with an intent to bring more investment to the state in key growth sectors.

The India Pavilion has also hosted many states like Kerala, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, who have successfully showcased their lucrative business attractiveness along with rich cultural heritage and have garnered investment opportunities from leading global investors during their participation.

Key sectors such as Health & Wellness, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), New & Renewable Energy, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Oil & Gas, Textile, Knowledge and Learning, and Tourism have held respective weeks to highlight the growth and investment opportunities in these areas.

India Innovation Hub and Elevate pitching sessions for startups, at the India Pavilion is also helping in building on India’s strength as the third-largest incubator of unicorns and has displayed innovations of over 300 Indian startups so far. The platform has captured the attention of Indian as well as global investors assisting the startup ecosystem bloom.

Additionally, the Pavilion has showcased the cultural diversity of the various participating states by displaying their products and cultural performances. Key Indian festivals such as Navratri, Dusshera, Diwali, Christmas, Republic Day and Basant Panchami were celebrated with great fervour by both Indian and global visitors.

In the coming weeks, the India Pavilion will witness participation from states such as Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Key sectors such as Agriculture, Food and Livelihood, Information and Broadcasting, Energy Conservation, Environment & Sustainability, Tribal Affairs will also exhibit their potential and endless collaboration opportunities to the world, at the India Pavilion. – TradeArabia News Service