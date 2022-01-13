Al Seer Marine, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) has announced the launch of an additive manufacturing unit for 3D printing.

Additive manufacturing is 3D printing on an industrial scale.

The boat building company said it would use the technology for in-house manufacturing of unmanned vehicles and vessels, enabling engineers to design parts with increased complexity in shorter time frames.

The business unit will also develop large-scale additive manufacturing (LSAM) products and parts that are in high-demand regionally and globally, the company said.

Guy Neivens, CEO, of Al Seer Marine, said: “The company’s decision to pursue additive manufacturing is testament to the technology’s growing influence and diverse applications across a range of sectors.

“This increased adoption has been largely driven by the digital process behind additive manufacturing, which allows for the creation of bespoke parts with complex geometries and little wastage – rapidly reducing costs and weight considerations while maintaining the part’s strength and integrity.

“We are confident that our additive manufacturing business unit will be in a position to lead the segment across the region by 2025, introducing numerous advantages to our industrial capabilities and transforming the region’s shipping industry.”

The company said the global 3D printing market was valued at $13.78 billion in 2020, with an expected annual growth rate of 21 percent from 2021 to 2028.

