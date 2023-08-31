UAE - Marriott International in Thursday announced it has signed an agreement with Dalands Holding in collaboration with Marjan, the master-developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, to bring W Hotels to Al Marjan Island.

Slated to open in Q1 2027, W Al Marjan Island is anticipated to mark W Hotels' first property in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah bringing bold design, outstanding service and always-on programming.

Al Marjan Island is Marjan’s flagship archipelago island off the coast of the city set against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian Peninsula and enclosed by the Yanas and Jais Mountains. A thriving leisure destination, the island attracts global travellers to its luxurious waterfront living and white sandy beaches and offers an array of activities and water sports. The island is also in close proximity to Ras Al Khaimah’s cultural, heritage and adventure attractions.

"We are excited to work with Dalands Holding to bring W's invigorating energy and dynamic design to Al Marjan Island,” said Saahil Lalit, Vice President – Development, Middle East, Marriott International. “Ras Al Khaimah continues to be a sought-after leisure destination attracting global travellers to its idyllic beaches and attractions. We look forward to continuing to support the growth of the tourism sector in the Emirate.”

Situated on prime beachfront overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the hotel is anticipated to feature 300 rooms and suites with uninterrupted sea views. Design plans for the property include signature spaces such as the Living Room, WET deck, W Lounge, AWAY Spa and FIT fitness centre. The property is also expected to offer three restaurants and retail space.

Saurabh Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Dalands Holding, said: "We believe this one-of-a-kind development will be immensely popular for its iconic design, luxurious accommodation and trendy culinary options. Like the other luxury hotels in our portfolio, we are developing W Al Marjan Island around the perceived needs of our future guests by curating exceptional offerings and unforgettable experiences. Through this project, we hope to further enhance the attractiveness of Al Marjan Island.”

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, said: “As Ras Al Khaimah rightfully solidifies its position on the global tourism landscape, we take pride in our significant contribution to enhancing its credibility and attractiveness among international investors. This commitment has led to a myriad of prestigious projects, as exemplified by the launch of W Al Marjan Island. We are confident that this addition to our portfolio will not only raise the bar on regional hospitality but also set a new global benchmark, further reinforcing the northern emirate’s destination appeal.”

The announcement of W Al Marjan Island reaffirms the growth of W Hotels in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with new openings planned across the region in exciting destinations. W Al Marjan Island will mark the brand’s fourth property in the UAE, following W Dubai The Palm, W Dubai - Mina Seyahi and W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island, the company said.

