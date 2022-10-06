THA Staffing, one of the leading staffing solutions providers in the region, has announced the launch of its fourth vertical, THA Hospitality.

As the region sees growing demand for short and long-term employment, THA Staffing expands its offerings with the introduction of a dedicated hospitality vertical to respond to the influx of tourists to the region, uniting the strongest talents with the best-matched clients, the company said.

Catering to the seasonality of the service industry in the region, THA Hospitality allows hotel groups and restaurants to supplement their in-house pool of talent with skilled and capable personnel during busy times of the year. THA Staffing’s business model allows these establishments to take control of their operating and recruitment costs, aligned with occupancy rates, while maintaining the same service level, it said.

THA Staffing offers prospective freelancers work visas, labour cards and necessary insurance plans, ensuring all staff deployments are compliant with the UAE Labour Law, protecting both employer and employee. Since its recent launch, the bespoke staffing provider’s hospitality vertical has deployed over 100 staff in full-time positions across a multitude of venues in the UAE, with an additional 350 staff across leisure and corporate events.

Yoann Coulon, Managing Director of THA Staffing said: “THA Staffing aims to alleviate clients of the recruitment process and provide them with talented staff on-demand, while enabling them to scale as needed. Our freelancer-centric business model ensures clients are equipped with quality talent who complete thorough training and debrief before every job. At THA Staffing, we want to provide freelancers with diverse job opportunities while offering clients reduced costs.”

A disruptor by nature, THA Staffing was first launched to provide businesses with flexible and customised staffing solutions across events and corporate staffing as well as events experts.

In 2021 alone, THA Staffing matched over 2,600 freelancers with top companies across various events and luxury retail stores. THA Staffing’s Event Experts vertical has contributed to over 420 events in 2021 as the region's top choice for hosting events, summits and exhibitions, it said.

