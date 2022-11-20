St Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has announced the opening of The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar.

Perched in the heart of Porto Arabia and exclusively accessed by a private bridge, this new Mediterranean-style island seamlessly blends exquisite design, exceptional amenities, and the brand’s legendary Butler Service to create a majestic escape for local luminaries and global tastemakers.

“We are thrilled to welcome The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl Qatar to our highly curated global portfolio of hotels and resorts. The opening ushers in a new benchmark for luxury hospitality and as our second St. Regis property in Doha, underlines the brand’s expansion and interest in this dynamic region,” said Satya Anand, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“A new luxury landmark, guests can expect the modern glamour, cherished traditions and timeless legacy that St. Regis Hotels & Resorts is famed for globally. With this milestone opening, we are also delighted to strengthen our relationship with the Alfardan Group and thank them for their ongoing support and collaboration,” Anand said.

“The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island offers a distinct point of view in one of the most coveted cities in the region. We look forward to offering guests impeccable service, outstanding culinary venues and the exquisite experiences synonymous with the iconic St. Regis brand.” said Wissam Suleiman, Multi-Property General Manager for St. Regis Hotels Doha.

Exceptional Accommodations

The 193 all-suite hotel features a range of lavishly appointed accommodations in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and private townhouses, each featuring large balconies boasting glorious views overlooking the glistening Arabian Gulf. The spacious suites offer large open bathrooms, walk-in wardrobes, living areas and fully equipped kitchens, providing guests with the amenities to enjoy island life for longer stays as well as shorter sojourns. Each suite has been thoughtfully designed with hues of beige and white, evoking the modern sophistication of the unmatched St. Regis style, while being imbued with thoughtful design touches throughout.

Exquisite Art

Showcasing Andalusian and rich Arabesque architecture, the hotel’s majestic entrance is inspired by Al Hambra Palace in Granada. The influence of Qatari and Andalucian culture continues with an abundance of curated artwork adorning every corner. The central courtyard features Iraqi sculptor Ahmed Al Bahrani’s monumental falcon sculpture 'Alkarar’, signifying strength, nobility, and courage. Inspired by the five senses, work by Dominic Harris blends the abstract life of technology with the serene elements of nature. Masterpieces by US artist Brian “Kaws” Donnelly offer fresh, contemporary perspectives and the crown jewel of the curated art collection includes a private collection of five Damien Hirst illustrious butterfly prints, ‘Empresses’, beautifully displayed for guests to admire.

Captivating Culinary Journeys

The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island offers 10 sophisticated food and beverage offerings, taking guests on a unique culinary journey from exotic Peru to the warm shores of the Mediterranean. Exceptional chefs and high-end entertainment will frequent The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, creating a glamorous, immersive experience for residents and visitors alike.

An Elevated Perspective on Beauty & Wellness

Bespoke treatments at the soon-to-open Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie will allow guests to focus on their mind and body in a relaxing and refined environment. The sector-leading aesthetics spa uses its unique methods to combine medicine, distinctive wellbeing, nutrition and movement to create curated plans for each individual guest.

The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island also offers a plethora of dedicated sporting activities including water sports, yoga sessions and fitness programming. For guests looking for a tailored workout, a team of professional personal trainers offer bespoke sessions in the hotel’s state-of-the-art gym. Leisure seekers will also enjoy an expansive swimming pool, jacuzzi, children's pool and eight private cabanas to unwind and soak in the Doha skyline.

As the finest address, guests are offered access to the nearby Pearl Yachting Club offering sunset cruises on the exquisite Arabian Gulf. A complimentary 10-minute water taxi provides direct access to the sandy shores of The St Regis Doha beach.

Families are catered to with St. Regis Family Traditions programme, designed to deliver exceptional experiences for younger guests.

Multi-functional event spa

The Ballroom awaits celebration as a multi-functional event space that captivates the very best of weddings and social events. Catering to 700 guests and with its own private access from the main hotel entrance, the ballroom is a multi-functional space that offers complete originality for social and corporate gatherings alike.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).