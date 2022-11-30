Saudi Arabia - Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), responsible for the transformation of Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, into one of the greatest gathering places in the world, today (November 29) added 16 new global hotel brands to its already impressive hospitality portfolio.

This brings the total to 32 hotel management agreements with the world’s most prestigious hotel brands, said DGDA stating that its first hotel is due to open in 2023.

The signing of these new hotel brands is testament to the pace of development being witnessed in Diriyah, which will be the first giga project in the world to simultaneously open, ground-break and announce world class assets every year from 2022 until completion, it stated.

To this end, Diriyah has just announced the opening of two of its most significant locations: At-Turaif, the Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the country’s most important historical sites and a symbol of Saudi identity, as well as Bujairi Terrace, the Kingdom’s most anticipated premium dining destination overlooking the majestic At-Turaif.

The 16 hotel brands slated to open will be situated across two of DGDA’s masterplan areas – Diriyah and Wadi Safar, said DGDA in its statement.

The infrastructure of Diriyah’s first phase of hotel construction will feature an interpretation of the local landscape and traditional Najdi design themes, whereas the next phase will offer visitors a more evolved Najdi design experience.

Both phases of Diriyah’s hospitality development plans will see a variety of luxury hotels open, characterized by their cutting-edge design, top-class amenities, and superb customer service.

Thai-rooted brand Anantara, part of Minor Hotels, will provide a window into the destination through its authentic experience-led hospitality.

Corinthia Hotels seeks to build upon its hospitality legacy by delighting the senses of Diriyah’s travellers with great service and timeless design motifs within Diriyah’s first phase. Diriyah will also feature Marriott International’s Edition Hotels which is a unique luxury collection of individualized hotels considered the next chapter in the lifestyle hotel story.

The world-renowned Taj Hotels will offer guests a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service. The Langham, Diriyah, promises to captivate the senses with sophisticated and gracious hospitality, reflecting elegance in design, innovation, and sincere service.

Conrad Hilton himself said Waldorf Astoria is ‘the greatest of them all’, Waldorf Astoria Diriyah brings a relentless commitment to elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences, and culinary expertise.

Diriyah will also offer several upscale hotel options providing travelers with comfortable and convenient choices to lodge in during their stay.

Hotels, focused on sustainable luxury and celebrating all that is wonderful in nature, is designed using sustainable and local resources and operated in the most environmentally friendly manner.

Additionally, Pendry Hotels & Resorts will add its renowned luxury touch to the city’s culture, offering authentic service tailored to today’s cultured world traveler. Treehouse Hotel will offer guests a free-spirited, environmentally conscious lifestyle experience that creatively captures the carefree comfort, freedom, nostalgia, and fun of childhood.

DGDA said Diriyah’s hospitality masterplan will unveil several upscale lifestyle hotel choices including Hyatt Place, combining style, innovation and 24/7 conveniences to create an easy to navigate experience for today’s multi-tasking traveler; while Marriott International’s Moxy Hotels will offer a playful, affordable, and stylish hotel experience designed to give guests everything they want and nothing they don’t. Radisson Hotel Group’s Radisson RED brand will present a playful twist on the conventional as part of their “Prepare to be inspired” moto.

According to DGDA, Wadi Safar is a place of outstanding natural beauty; and is a destination steeped in heritage and rich cultural tradition nestled within 60 sq km of unspoilt desert landscape.

Wadi Safar is set to welcome several prestigious hotel brands, including Faena Group; via a global venture with hospitality group Accor; Faena Hotel will bring their creation of one-of-a-kind holistic environments anchored in cultural experiences to Wadi Safar.

Montage Hotels & Resorts will offer comfortable elegance, a unique sense of place and spirit, impeccable hospitality and memorable culinary, spa and lifestyle experiences.

The Chedi, by GHM Hotels, which will exhibit elegance and timeless authenticity curated with respect to the unique culture of the locale to imbue A Style To Remember. While Well Health Retreat, a resort dedicated to improving people's health and well-being, is rooted in simplicity, authenticity and sustainability as the ultimate luxury and the essence of the brand philosophy.

Welcoming the global hotel groups, Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: "We are excited to further boost Diriyah’s position as Saudi Arabia’s historical and cultural epicenter by bringing international hoteliers to operate within the key development."

"Each and every hotel brand offers a special, distinctive experience for visitors, all united by a shared promise to provide a unique set of high-quality services measured to global standards for all of Diriyah’s guests," noted Inzerillo.

"The opening of these hotels signifies our ongoing promise to transform Diriyah into one of the greatest gathering places in the world, welcoming visitors from around the world into the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030’s aims and objectives," he added.

